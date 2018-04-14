Diaz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs and a steal in Toronto's 8-4 win over Cleveland on Friday.

It was the second straight game with a long ball for the 27-year-old shortstop, who brought his average from .206 to .237 with this multi-hit performance and now boasts an impressive .605 slugging percentage through 38 at-bats. If Diaz can recapture the magic of his All-Star 2016 with St. Louis that saw him slash .300/.369/.510 in 404 at-bats he'd be a more-than-viable fantasy shortstop, so hopefully his recent hot streak is a sign he's on his way to doing so in his first year in Toronto.