Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

Bichette's power has been largely absent this season -- this was just his third homer of the season through 45 contests. Two of them have come over the last 10 games, a span in which he's hitting .351 (13-for-37) with seven RBI and four doubles. The shortstop is slashing a middling .233/.289/.349 with 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, four stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple through 187 plate appearances, though he's starting to turn things around.