Bichette is absent from Saturday's lineup against the Guardians as a result of right calf soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette has been playing through the calf issue for a few games, so the team decided to give him a day off Saturday. Manager John Schneider said the team will keep an eye on how the shortstop is feeling ahead of Sunday's series finale with Cleveland before making a decision on when he'll be back in the lineup.