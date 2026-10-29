Bichette exercised his $42 million player option for the 2027 season Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Bichette's first year with the Mets didn't quite play out the way many had expected before the season began, as he posted just a .702 OPS across 696 plate appearances while adding 18 homers, 78 RBI and 76 runs for a team that finished last in the NL East. It was unlikely that he'd attract a more lucrative deal in free agency coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, so he'll opt in for another season as an everyday starter in Queens.