Bichette went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Bichette put the Mets ahead for good in the eighth inning with a two-out, 412-foot blast off Carson Seymour, his 16th homer this season. While it's been a down year overall for Bichette, his first with New York, the veteran infielder has heated up down the stretch -- he's batting .311 with five homers, 15 RBI and a .958 OPS over his last 24 games. Overall, Bichette is slashing .264/.312/.401 with 71 RBI, 70 runs scored and two steals across 605 plate appearances this season.