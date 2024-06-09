Bichette went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-0 win over the A's.
The shortstop is heating up again, collecting four doubles among his seven hits over the last six games. Bichette's sluggish start to the season is fading in the rearview mirror -- over his last 24 contests, he's batting .302 (29-for-96) with two homers, eight doubles, eight runs and 14 RBI.
