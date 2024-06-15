Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Guardians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette will get a rare breather Saturday, taking a seat after he went 3-for-18 with an RBI and a run scored over the last five games, three of which he failed to record a hit in. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over to shortstop while Addison Berger enters the lineup at third base and bats seventh versus Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Drives offense in big win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Belts fourth homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Stays hot in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Homers in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hammers out four hits Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: On base three times in loss•