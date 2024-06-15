Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Guardians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette will get a rare breather Saturday, taking a seat after he went 3-for-18 with an RBI and a run scored over the last five games, three of which he failed to record a hit in. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over to shortstop while Addison Berger enters the lineup at third base and bats seventh versus Cleveland.