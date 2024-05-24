Bichette went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

All three knocks were singles, but they continued a hot streak for Bichette that has seen him reel off multiple hits in three of the last four games and five of the last nine. Since May 8, the All-Star shortstop is slashing .380/.426/.580 with four doubles, two homers, one steal, six runs and nine RBI in 13 contests.