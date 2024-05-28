Bichette went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the White Sox.
He took Nick Nastrini deep in the fourth inning, one of three long balls for Toronto on the day. Bichette is batting .424 (14-for-33) over the last eight games, boosting his slash line on the season to .247/.297/.366 with four homers, four steals, 18 runs and 23 RBI through 50 contests.
