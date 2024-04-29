Bichette is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The Blue Jays haven't indicated that Bichette is nursing an injury or dealing with an illness, so his absence from the lineup for Monday's series opener likely amounts to a maintenance day. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over from third base to man shortstop in place of Bichette, who had started in every game dating back to April 2. Bichette's day off comes while he's managed just one hit in 18 at-bats over his last five games, dropping his batting average to .210 for the season.