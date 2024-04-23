Bichette went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

He opened the scoring on the night with a bases-loaded three-bagger in the third inning. Bichette only has one homer on the season so far, but he's finding ways to stay productive. Over the last 10 games, the 26-year-old shortstop is batting .282 (11-for-39) with three steals, five RBI and five runs.