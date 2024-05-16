Bichette went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

His two-run double in the third inning looked like it would be just enough offense to get the Jays the win, until Jordan Romano blew the save in the ninth. Bichette is finally catching fire at the plate, hitting safely in six straight games and batting .435 (10-for-23) over that stretch with a double, a homer, a steal, three runs and four RBI.