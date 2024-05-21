Bichette went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Batting cleanup against righty Erick Fedde, Bichette scorched the ball all afternoon, and his final two doubles left his bat with exit velocities of 110.4 mph and 105.8 mph. After a tough start to 2024, the shortstop is catching fire at the plate, recording three multi-hit performances in his last six games and slashing .368/.429/.553 over his last 10 contests.