Bichette will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's contest in Philadelphia.

Bichette had already been dropped down in the Blue Jays' batting order in recent days, and the No. 6 spot is the lowest he has hit since August 2022. The 26-year-old is just 3-for-40 over his last 11 games to drag his season batting line down to an ugly .189/.246/.268.