Bichette went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
A couple games after launching his first homer of 2024, Bichette nabbed his first steal. The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games, batting .304 (7-for-23) during that stretch with a 3:5 BB:K and three doubles in addition to Tuesday's long ball.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Launches first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Remains out Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Scratched with neck spasms•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: On base three times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swats first spring homer•