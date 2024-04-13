Bichette went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

A couple games after launching his first homer of 2024, Bichette nabbed his first steal. The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games, batting .304 (7-for-23) during that stretch with a 3:5 BB:K and three doubles in addition to Tuesday's long ball.