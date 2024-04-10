Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

The shortstop finally connected for his first long ball of the season, driving a George Kirby slider into the second deck in left field at the Rogers Centre in the third inning. Bichette was just 3-for-25 to begin the season, but he has an extra-base hit in four straight games, going 5-for-14 with three doubles plus Tuesday's homer, as well as a 3:4 BB:K.