Bichette (neck) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Houston, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette sat out the previous two contests with neck tightness which he said made it difficult to turn and face the pitcher. However, the shortstop is feeling much better and is ready to give it a go. Bichette is 2-for-12 with two RBI in his first three contests this season.
