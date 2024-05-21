Francis (forearm) will throw about 45 pitches for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday in what's expected to be his final rehab appearance, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander has looked sharp in his first two rehab outings, throwing 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with a 5:1 K:BB. Francis began the season in the Blue Jays' rotation, but he should fill a long relief role in the big-league bullpen when he returns.