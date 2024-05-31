Francis (forearm) struck out five over 3.2 innings in his rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He gave up one unearned run on one hit and one walk.

Francis made what was likely the fourth and final appearance of his rehab assignment and should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list this weekend. Shortly before he was shelved with right forearm extensor tendinitis in late April, Francis had been working out of the bullpen as a tandem starter with Yariel Rodriguez (back), but with Rodriguez joining Francis on the IL soon thereafter, Alek Manoah had since settled into the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Manoah exited his latest start Wednesday with right elbow discomfort, and if he ends up requiring a stint on the IL, Francis could re-emerge as a rotation option in his return to the Blue Jays.