Drury went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 26-year-old is now slashing .351/.400/.649 through 14 games this spring, and over half his 13 hits (five doubles, two homers) have gone for extra bases. On the down side, Drury's 3:13 BB:K isn't ideal, but he's still set to open the season as the Jays' starting third baseman while phenom Vlad Guerrero Jr. (oblique) gets healthy. If he comes out of the gate hot, Drury could well shift over to the keystone and remain in the starting nine after Guerrero makes his debut rather than moving into a utility role.