Drury will start at third base and bat ninth Thursday against the Nationals.
Drury will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games since returning from the injured list over the weekend. All four of those starting assignments have come at the hot corner, so he'll most likely shift back to a bench role once Travis Shaw (personal) returns from the bereavement list.
