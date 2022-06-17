Lawrence is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lawrence was slated to start for the Triple-A club Friday, but he'll instead provide length out of the Blue Jays' bullpen since the team used several relievers during Thursday's blowout loss to the Orioles. The 34-year-old made two relief appearances for Toronto in early May and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.