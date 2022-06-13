Biggio will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Orioles.

Biggio will stay in the lineup for a fifth straight game after going 5-for-14 with two doubles, three walks, two runs and one RBI across the previous four contests. His increased playing time has coincided with Matt Chapman (wrist) missing three consecutive contests, so Biggio could be pushed into more of a utility role if Chapman is able to avoid a trip to the injured list.