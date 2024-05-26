Cavan Biggio went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 14-11 loss to Detroit.

Biggio's home run Sunday was his first since the season opener way back on March 28th. The 29-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this season due to subpar performance, batting .208 with two home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored in 38 games. Sunday's showing was a step in the right direction, but Biggio will need to further prove himself to earn consistent playing time at second base over Davis Schneider.