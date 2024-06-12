Biggio is starting at third base and batting ninth Wednesday against the Rangers.

The 29-year-old was officially acquired from Toronto earlier Wednesday and will immediately step into the starting nine for Los Angeles. Biggio struggled in 130 plate appearances for the Blue Jays this season with a .200/.323/.291 slash line and 32.3 percent strikeout rate, but he could see semi-regular playing time at the hot corner while Max Muncy (oblique) is sidelined. Enrique Hernandez has been operating as the Dodgers' primary third baseman but is on the bench Wednesday.