Biggio is poised to make the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Biggio still needs to be added to the 40-man roster, but he has won the final spot on the Royals' bench. The 29-year-old will offer depth at multiple positions and could get some run at first base early on in the season if Vinnie Pasquantino (hamstring) misses time.