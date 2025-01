Biggio agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Sunday.

The 29-year-old spent time with three organizations in 2024 and elected free agency in November after Atlanta removed him from the 40-man roster. Biggio had a .798 OPS in his first two big-league seasons, but he's faltered to a .216/.325/.349 slash line over the past four years. He should serve as utility depth for Kansas City and isn't likely to be a significant contributor even if he makes the Opening Day roster.