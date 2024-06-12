The Dodgers acquired Biggio from the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Braydon Fisher, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Biggio had been designated for assignment after slashing just .200/.323/.291 through 130 plate appearances this season. The 29-year-old will provide defensive versatility for the Dodgers, having played every position in the pro ranks other than pitcher and catcher. Biggio is making $4.21 million this season and has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Slugs second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Losing grip on regular role•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Ducks out of lineup against LHP•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Sitting against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Absent from lineup•