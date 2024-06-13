Biggio is in the lineup at third base and batting eighth Thursday versus the Rangers.
Biggio is getting his second start at third base for the Dodgers after going 1-for-3 in his debut for the team Wednesday. Thursday's start comes against righty Michael Lorenzen on the mound for the Rangers. With Max Muncy remaining on the injured list and Enrique Hernandez sitting versus a righty, it appears Biggio will be the primary option at third versus right-handers. Hernandez was filling the role as the everyday third baseman with Muncy out, but has been lackluster versus righties.
