The Blue Jays designated Biggio for assignment Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

In order to make room on the active roster for Spencer Horwitz, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the Blue Jays will push Biggio off their 40-man. The 29-year-old utility man began the year as an everyday starter, but he began losing work after slashing .200/.323/.291 with nine RBI through 130 plate appearances. Although his .614 OPS on the year represents the lowest mark of his six-year MLB career, his defensive versatility could still make him an attractive option for other organizations.