Green picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Yankees, working around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning

The Yankees made things interesting with a couple of two-out base hits in the ninth, but Green would ultimately retire Alex Verdugo on a fly ball to the warning track, earning his first save since 2022. The 32-year-old Green is expected to share closing duties with Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza while Jordan Romano (elbow) is sidelined. Green pitched 12 innings with Toronot last year, going 3-0 with two holds and a 5.25 ERA.