Blue Jays' Chad Green: Throwing live BP
RotoWire Staff
Green (elbow) will throw live batting practice at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It would appear to be his first time facing hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. Green is aiming to be an option for the Blue Jays' bullpen during the second half.
