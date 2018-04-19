Granderson went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Granderson also reached base twice more via walks in what was easily his best performance of the young season. Hitting in the leadoff spot should provide the 37-year-old plenty of opportunities to score runs and reach base, and though he's looked to be on the decline the past few seasons, he's now sporting an impressive .318/.412/.545 slash line.