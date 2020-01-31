Play

Granderson announced his retirement Friday.

The veteran calls it quits after a 16-year career spent with the Tigers, Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins. He'll finish with 344 homers, 153 steals and a .249/.337/.465 slash line (115 wRC+). The three-time All-Star leaves a strong legacy off the field as well, as evidenced by his four Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards and his Roberto Clemente Award.

