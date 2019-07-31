Granderson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

The Marlins only managed four hits on the night, and Granderson had the team's only extra-base hits and RBI. The veteran outfielder's .638 OPS through 91 games is the worst mark of his career, but he might still attract some mild interest at the trade deadline from a contender looking for a battle-tested bench bat.