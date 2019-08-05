Granderson is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Even with his main competition for a spot in the everyday lineup (Cesar Puello) heading to the injured list Monday, Granderson looks like he'll merely be a fourth or fifth outfielder for the rebuilding Marlins. Miami called up Lewis Brinson from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move and will insert him into center field in the series opener, with Harold Ramirez and Brian Anderson flanking him in the outfield. The 25-year-old Brinson should be given every opportunity over the final two months of the season to tap into his considerable upside, likely leaving Granderson in store for only 1-to-3 starts most weeks.