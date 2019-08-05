Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Idle for first game of doubleheader
Granderson is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Even with his main competition for a spot in the everyday lineup (Cesar Puello) heading to the injured list Monday, Granderson looks like he'll merely be a fourth or fifth outfielder for the rebuilding Marlins. Miami called up Lewis Brinson from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move and will insert him into center field in the series opener, with Harold Ramirez and Brian Anderson flanking him in the outfield. The 25-year-old Brinson should be given every opportunity over the final two months of the season to tap into his considerable upside, likely leaving Granderson in store for only 1-to-3 starts most weeks.
