Granderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Granderson will rest for the afternoon game while Cesar Puello enters the lineup, joining Brian Anderson and Harold Ramirez in the outfield. Though he seems to have at least temporarily recaptured primary left-field duties from Puello, the 38-year-old Granderson will likely see his opportunities decline over the final two months of the season as the rebuilding Marlins prioritize at-bats for their younger options. With a .183/.270/.361 slash line across 285 plate appearances this season, Granderson looks to have little left in the tank at this point.