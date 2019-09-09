Granderson remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Granderson hasn't made a start since Aug. 21 and will likely be limited to a bench role the rest of the way for what might be his final big-league season. Through 343 plate appearances, the 38-year-old has posted a .643 OPS, by far the worst mark of his career in the category.