Granderson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the White Sox.

Granderson made his only hit of the night count as he took Dylan Covey deep in the fourth inning for his ninth home run of the season. With younger outfielders such as Harold Ramirez and Brain Anderson emerging for the team, Granderson has continued to see his role diminish. He hasn't done much to force the team's hand, as he's managed just a .181/.271/.363 line across 269 plate appearances for the season.

