Jansen (wrist) resumed swinging a bat Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In addition to taking swings, Jansen also participated in long toss. The next steps for the catcher are to take batting practice and face high velocity, though there isn't a timeline for those activities yet. Jansen was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday after sustaining a small fracture in his right wrist March 15.