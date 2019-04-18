Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Draws third straight start
Sogard will start at second base and bat leadoff Thursday against the Twins.
Sogard was on the bench for the Blue Jays' first game following his promotion Monday from Triple-A Buffalo, but he'll finish out the series in Minnesota with three consecutive starts. Toronto has deployed Sogard as their leadoff hitter on all three of those occasions, suggesting he'll be the team's regular option atop the order against right-handed pitching. Sogard won't provide much power or speed, but his stellar plate discipline could make him an asset in OBP leagues while he's playing regularly.
