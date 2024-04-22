Clement went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Padres.
Clement left the yard with a solo blast to left off Joe Musgrove in the third inning for his second home run of the year. Clement came into this season with just four career home runs and is already halfway to that mark in just the first month of the season. The 28-year-old is slashing .295/.304/.500 with five extra base hits, four RBI, nine runs and a 0:5 BB:K in 46 plate appearances.
