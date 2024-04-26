Clement went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's rain-shortened loss to the Royals.

Getting the start at third base and batting sixth, Clement did what he could with his opportunities, dropping a sacrifice bunt in the second inning before singling home the Jays' only run of the game in the fourth. The 28-year-old has a four-game RBI streak going despite sporadic playing time, and while he sports an impressive .292/.300/.479 slash line on the season with two homers, two steals, six RBI and nine runs in 51 plate appearances, Clement is one of five utility players currently on the big-league roster -- along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Cavan Biggio, Davis Schneider and the recently promoted Addison Barger -- who are splitting time between second base, third base and left field. Unless that logjam gets cleared a little, it will be tough for Clement or any of that cohort to provide consistent fantasy value.