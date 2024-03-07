Clement has emerged as a favorite to win a utility job on the Blue Jays' bench, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old infielder has a modest .578 OPS through 364 career big-league plate appearances, but he's out of minor-league options and has gone 5-for-13 (.385) with a triple and a stolen base through five Grapefruit League games. Clement's main competition appears to be Santiago Espinal and veteran NRI Eduardo Escobar, but the former can be optioned to Triple-A and the latter is flailing at the plate, going 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts this spring.
