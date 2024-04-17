Clement went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Clement delivered his second straight multi-hit performance and fourth of the season. The 28-year-old utility player predictably hasn't been able to match his blistering spring now that the games count, but he's become a useful part of Toronto's mix-and-match infield, batting .289 (11-for-38) with three doubles, a homer, a steal, two RBI and eight runs while making appearances at third base (nine), shortstop (four), second base (one) and even left field (one).