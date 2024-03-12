Clement 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The 27-year-old launched a two-run homer off Zach Eflin in the second inning before singling home another run off the Tampa right-hander in the third. Clement came into camp with a decent chance of winning the final spot on the Toronto bench due to the fact that he was out of minor-league options, but he's backed that up with a scorching spring that's seen him hit .400 (10-for-25) through nine games with a triple and two homers. Perhaps more impressively, he hasn't struck out once in 26 plate appearances. The Blue Jays have unsettled situations at both second base and third base, and if Clement carries his hot stick into the regular season, he could push his way into playing time at both spots.