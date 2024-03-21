Clement appears to have won a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster following the trade of Santiago Espinal to the Reds, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Clement was likely in the lead for an infield utility role anyway, but shipping out Espinal clarifies the roster picture for Toronto. The 27-year-old has been stunningly productive this spring, batting .375 (15-for-40) with three homers, two triples, two steals and only one strikeout, but his career .231/.279/.299 slash line through 364 big-league plate appearances is probably a better reflection of his fantasy appeal. It's also not clear just how much playing time Clement will get given that the Jays already have a number of players with versatile defensive portfolios, including Cavan Biggio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but Espinal faced similar competition in 2023 and still saw 254 PAs over 93 games.