Clement went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Entering the game as a pinch hitter for Cavan Biggio in the top of the seventh inning, Clement broke open a 0-0 tie by driving a Caleb Ferguson fastball over the fence in left field. It was the 28-year-old infielder's first long ball and first RBI of the season, but he's had a solid start to the campaign, going 5-for-17 (.294) with three runs scored and only one strikeout. Clement's hit tool, defensive versatility and developing power -- he slugged 11 homers with a .196 ISO in 320 plate appearances for Triple-A Buffalo last year -- could allow him to carve out a much larger role than expected on a Toronto roster that lacks full-time starters at second base and third base.