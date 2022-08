Martinez was promoted to High-A Vancouver on Saturday and debuted with the Canadians on Monday, going 1-for-3 with a solo homer.

Martinez finished his time in Single-A with a .296/.356/.492 batting line, and he wasted no time showing off his pop in High-A. Just having turned 20 years old, he's one of the youngest players at that level. For dynasty managers, he remains worth keeping an eye on -- or snatching up in deeper formats.