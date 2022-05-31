Martinez is hitting .314/.374/.545 with nine homers, two steals, 35 RBI, 32 runs and a 14:28 BB:K in 42 games for Single-A Dunedin.

As good as that line is, he's been even better lately, having hit safely in 25 of his last 26 with a .371/.405/.676 line in that span. The 19-year-old Martinez didn't get a lot of love before this season, though scouts have made note of his bat speed and approach. Now that he's showing noticeably above-average power as well as strong plate skills at a fairly tender age, he's sure to earn a lot more attention in dynasty circles.